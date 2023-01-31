Short Interest in Benson Hill, Inc. (NYSE:BHIL) Drops By 7.2%

Benson Hill, Inc. (NYSE:BHIL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,610,000 shares, a decrease of 7.2% from the December 31st total of 4,970,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 592,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.8 days. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of BHIL opened at $2.65 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Benson Hill has a 1-year low of $2.16 and a 1-year high of $5.85.

Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.08. Benson Hill had a negative net margin of 30.90% and a negative return on equity of 33.72%. The business had revenue of $130.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.08 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Benson Hill will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Benson Hill in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.40.

In other news, CFO Dean P. Freeman purchased 59,230 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.53 per share, with a total value of $149,851.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 109,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,351.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Matthew B. Crisp purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.54 per share, with a total value of $50,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,132,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,956,755.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Dean P. Freeman purchased 59,230 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.53 per share, for a total transaction of $149,851.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 109,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,351.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 149,572 shares of company stock valued at $435,874 over the last three months. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BHIL. Alphabet Inc. bought a new position in Benson Hill during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,065,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Benson Hill by 55.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,105,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,608,000 after purchasing an additional 6,485,440 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Benson Hill by 690.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,586,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,828,000 after purchasing an additional 3,133,270 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Benson Hill in the first quarter worth approximately $7,429,000. Finally, Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new position in shares of Benson Hill in the second quarter worth approximately $5,206,000. 34.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Benson Hill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food technology company that unlocks natural genetic diversity of plants. It operates in two segments, Ingredients and Fresh. The company offers CropOS, a technology platform, which uses artificial intelligence, data, and various advanced breeding techniques that combine data, plant, and food sciences to deliver crops optimized for food, ingredient, and feed products.

