Short Interest in BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) Drops By 8.1%

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,990,000 shares, a decrease of 8.1% from the December 31st total of 30,470,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,810,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days. Currently, 4.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BB. Raymond James dropped their price target on BlackBerry from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. StockNews.com upgraded BlackBerry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on BlackBerry from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on BlackBerry from $4.25 to $3.75 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BlackBerry has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.46.

BlackBerry Price Performance

BB traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 368,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,940,289. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.54 and a beta of 1.51. BlackBerry has a twelve month low of $3.17 and a twelve month high of $8.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Insiders Place Their Bets

BlackBerry ( NYSE:BB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $169.00 million for the quarter. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 2.41% and a negative return on equity of 5.57%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BlackBerry will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Steve Rai sold 8,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.32, for a total value of $29,740.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,534.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO John S. Chen sold 554,606 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.28, for a total transaction of $2,373,713.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,447,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,596,318.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steve Rai sold 8,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.32, for a total value of $29,740.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,655 shares in the company, valued at $161,534.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 594,289 shares of company stock worth $2,509,772 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BB. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackBerry in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in BlackBerry by 68.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 36,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 14,870 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in shares of BlackBerry in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of BlackBerry by 21.5% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 908,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,899,000 after purchasing an additional 160,876 shares in the last quarter. 42.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry Ltd. engages in providing intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments. The firm leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cyber security, safety, and data privacy solutions, and also focuses on the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems.

