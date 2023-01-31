Short Interest in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA) Increases By 17.6%

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 265,700 shares, a growth of 17.6% from the December 31st total of 226,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 204,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 47,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 2,499 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 16.1% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 80,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 11,100 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 3.5% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 65,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund in the third quarter worth about $199,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 5.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 237,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,091,000 after purchasing an additional 13,222 shares in the last quarter.

Get Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund alerts:

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $17.42. 148,426 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 261,445. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.00. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund has a twelve month low of $13.84 and a twelve month high of $21.45.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Announces Dividend

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.199 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.71%.

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in securities and other instruments of companies, which includes real estate securities, infrastructure securities, and natural resources securities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.