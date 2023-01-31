Short Interest in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Drops By 11.9%

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,690,000 shares, a decrease of 11.9% from the December 31st total of 14,400,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,770,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.2 days.

CP traded up $1.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.90. 2,455,381 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,868,564. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $73.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.30, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.01. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 52-week low of $65.17 and a 52-week high of $84.22.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $80.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Atb Cap Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $88.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Railway currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.73.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 33,411 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,492,000 after buying an additional 10,767 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,002 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,526 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 20,735 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,261 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the fourth quarter worth about $997,000. 72.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail services. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

