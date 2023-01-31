Short Interest in Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) Expands By 14.0%

Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,000 shares, a growth of 14.0% from the December 31st total of 54,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chase

In other Chase news, CEO Adam Chase sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.42, for a total value of $135,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 195,745 shares in the company, valued at $17,699,262.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Chase alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chase

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Chase by 67.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 635 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Chase during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Chase during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Chase during the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Chase during the third quarter valued at $153,000. Institutional investors own 70.36% of the company’s stock.

Chase Price Performance

Shares of CCF stock traded down $0.63 on Monday, hitting $90.30. 16,791 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,231. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $89.34. Chase has a 12 month low of $74.36 and a 12 month high of $100.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 10.58 and a current ratio of 12.36. The company has a market capitalization of $857.85 million, a PE ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.66.

Chase (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The construction company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $88.08 million during the quarter. Chase had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 13.72%.

Chase Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. Chase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Chase from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th.

About Chase

(Get Rating)

Chase Corp. operates as a chemical company, which manufactures materials for high-reliability applications. It operates through the following segments: Adhesives, Sealants and Additives, Industrial Tapes, and Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing. The Adhesives, Sealants, and Additives segment offers innovative and specialized product offerings consisting of both end-use products and intermediates that are used in or integrated into another company’s products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.