Short Interest in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) Drops By 8.4%

Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,470,000 shares, a decline of 8.4% from the December 31st total of 4,880,000 shares. Currently, 3.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,720,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Chegg Stock Performance

Shares of CHGG traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.11. 657,517 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,420,336. Chegg has a 12 month low of $15.66 and a 12 month high of $37.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 7.19 and a current ratio of 7.19.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $164.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.20 million. Chegg had a net margin of 37.58% and a return on equity of 7.19%. Equities analysts predict that Chegg will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chegg

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chegg

In other Chegg news, Director Paul Leblanc sold 12,890 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $360,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,861 shares in the company, valued at $332,108. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, COO Nathan J. Schultz sold 25,000 shares of Chegg stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.35, for a total transaction of $633,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 237,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,020,625. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Paul Leblanc sold 12,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $360,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,861 shares in the company, valued at $332,108. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHGG. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Chegg by 42.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Parkwood LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chegg by 276.5% during the second quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 33,516 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 24,613 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chegg in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Chegg during the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Chegg by 79.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,012 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. 92.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CHGG shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Chegg from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barrington Research increased their price target on Chegg from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Chegg in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Chegg from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Chegg from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.18.

About Chegg

Chegg, Inc operates a learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

Further Reading

