Short Interest in CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX) Increases By 10.2%

CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,510,000 shares, an increase of 10.2% from the December 31st total of 1,370,000 shares. Approximately 4.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 740,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CEIX shares. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of CONSOL Energy from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of CONSOL Energy from $85.00 to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th.

In other news, CEO James A. Brock sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.20, for a total value of $39,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 473,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,990,164. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO James A. Brock sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total value of $941,625.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 476,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,919,905.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James A. Brock sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.20, for a total transaction of $39,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 473,020 shares in the company, valued at $36,990,164. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CEIX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in CONSOL Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $257,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in CONSOL Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $284,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in CONSOL Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $315,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in CONSOL Energy by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in CONSOL Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $1,091,000. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CEIX traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.09. 182,869 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 740,318. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.84. CONSOL Energy has a 52 week low of $20.75 and a 52 week high of $79.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $65.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $561.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $463.60 million. CONSOL Energy had a return on equity of 41.36% and a net margin of 20.11%. On average, equities research analysts predict that CONSOL Energy will post 11.56 earnings per share for the current year.

CONSOL Energy Inc engages in the production of bituminous coal. It focuses on the extraction and preparation of coal in the Appalachian basin. The firm operates through the following segments: PAMC and CONSOL Marine Terminal. The PAMC segment includes mining, preparation and marketing of thermal coal.

