Short Interest in Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) Drops By 11.3%

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 117,000 shares, a drop of 11.3% from the December 31st total of 131,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 99,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Consolidated Water from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com cut Consolidated Water from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised Consolidated Water from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Get Consolidated Water alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Consolidated Water

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Consolidated Water in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Consolidated Water by 2,719.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,937 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Consolidated Water in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Consolidated Water in the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Consolidated Water in the third quarter valued at approximately $106,000. 43.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Consolidated Water Stock Performance

NASDAQ CWCO traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $14.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,973. Consolidated Water has a 1-year low of $9.01 and a 1-year high of $20.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.77.

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.13). Consolidated Water had a return on equity of 5.00% and a net margin of 6.79%. The firm had revenue of $25.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.07 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Consolidated Water will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Consolidated Water Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%.

About Consolidated Water

(Get Rating)

Consolidated Water Co Ltd. engages in the development and operation of seawater desalination plants and water distribution systems. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing. The Retail segment operates the water utility for the Seven Mile Beach and West Bay areas of Grand Cayman Islands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.