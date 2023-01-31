Short Interest in CoreCard Co. (NYSE:CCRD) Drops By 9.8%

CoreCard Co. (NYSE:CCRD – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 428,200 shares, a decline of 9.8% from the December 31st total of 474,800 shares. Currently, 7.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 21,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 19.9 days.

CoreCard Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE CCRD traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $33.20. 19,697 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,265. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a current ratio of 5.02. The company has a market capitalization of $282.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.00. CoreCard has a one year low of $20.45 and a one year high of $37.87.

CoreCard (NYSE:CCRD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.45 million for the quarter. CoreCard had a net margin of 23.21% and a return on equity of 31.33%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About CoreCard

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CCRD. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in CoreCard in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in CoreCard during the second quarter worth $51,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in CoreCard in the third quarter valued at $48,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in CoreCard in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CoreCard during the 2nd quarter worth about $218,000. 41.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

CoreCard Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers technology solutions and processing services to the financial technology and services market in the United States, European Union, and the Middle East. It designs, develops, and markets a suite of software solutions to program managers, accounts receivable businesses, financial institutions, retailers, and processors to manage their credit and debit cards, prepaid cards, private label cards, fleet cards, buy now pay later programs, loyalty programs, and accounts receivable and loan transactions.

Featured Articles

