Short Interest in Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE) Increases By 9.8%

Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,010,000 shares, a growth of 9.8% from the December 31st total of 1,830,000 shares. Approximately 4.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 617,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Costamare

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costamare in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Costamare by 1,053.0% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,609 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 3,296 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Costamare by 157.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,290 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,232 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Costamare in the third quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Costamare by 108.3% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,520 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 3,910 shares during the last quarter. 48.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on CMRE shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Costamare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $12.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Costamare from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Costamare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th.

Costamare Price Performance

Costamare stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.11. 273,333 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 573,737. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.44 and a 200 day moving average of $10.10. Costamare has a 1-year low of $8.55 and a 1-year high of $18.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.42.

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shipping company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.01. Costamare had a return on equity of 25.08% and a net margin of 46.07%. The company had revenue of $289.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.87 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Costamare will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Costamare Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. Costamare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.56%.

Costamare Company Profile

Costamare, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of containerships chartering. It operates through the following segments: Container Vessels, Dry Bulk Vessels, and Other. The Container Vessels segment consists of transportation of containerized products through ownership and trading of container vessels.

