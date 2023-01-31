Short Interest in Credito Emiliano S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:CDEFF) Declines By 13.1%

Credito Emiliano S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:CDEFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 129,800 shares, a decrease of 13.1% from the December 31st total of 149,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Credito Emiliano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th.

Credito Emiliano Price Performance

Credito Emiliano stock opened at C$7.26 on Tuesday. Credito Emiliano has a fifty-two week low of C$3.80 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$6.55 and its 200-day moving average price is C$5.99.

About Credito Emiliano

Credito Emiliano S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking services to retail and corporate customers primarily in Italy. It operates through Commercial Banking, Asset Management, Bancassurance, Trading, ALM Treasury, and Corporate Centre and Other segments. The company's deposit products include current and savings accounts, time deposits, certificates of deposit, bonds, and subordinated debts; and loan portfolio comprises mortgages, credit cards, personal loans, and salary-backed loans.

Featured Articles

