Short Interest in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Declines By 8.3%

Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200,000 shares, a drop of 8.3% from the December 31st total of 3,490,000 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DG. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Dollar General from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “focus list” rating and issued a $242.00 price target (down from $289.00) on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Dollar General from $265.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Dollar General to $265.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dollar General news, Director Warren F. Bryant sold 1,951 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.93, for a total value of $475,907.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,334,957.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Dollar General

Dollar General Trading Down 2.0 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in Dollar General by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 904,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,843,000 after acquiring an additional 63,626 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its position in Dollar General by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Dollar General by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,223,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP acquired a new position in Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,905,000. Finally, Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dollar General by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,636,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DG traded down $4.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $228.17. 205,667 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,008,523. The business’s 50 day moving average is $243.70 and its 200-day moving average is $245.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 1.23. Dollar General has a 12-month low of $183.25 and a 12-month high of $262.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.39.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.55 by ($0.22). Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.43% and a net margin of 6.49%. The company had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.43 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dollar General will post 10.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.38%.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg's, General Mills, and PepsiCo

Further Reading

