Short Interest in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Decreases By 9.2%

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,930,000 shares, a decrease of 9.2% from the December 31st total of 15,340,000 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 5,170,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.15, for a total value of $1,473,731.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at $11,667,724.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total value of $296,720.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,911 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,402,817.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,800 shares of company stock worth $6,933,324 over the last quarter. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EW. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 680.2% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 50,916 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,840,000 after buying an additional 44,390 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $373,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 4.7% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 3,521 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,381,049 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $511,685,000 after buying an additional 860,313 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter worth $761,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

EW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler cut Edwards Lifesciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday. Cowen decreased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $121.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.75.

Edwards Lifesciences stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $76.35. The company had a trading volume of 4,631,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,056,384. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.75 and its 200-day moving average is $84.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.03. Edwards Lifesciences has a fifty-two week low of $67.13 and a fifty-two week high of $131.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.00.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

