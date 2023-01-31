Short Interest in El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) Rises By 7.2%

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,790,000 shares, a growth of 7.2% from the December 31st total of 1,670,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 179,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.0 days. Currently, 9.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Trading of El Pollo Loco

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LOCO. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in El Pollo Loco by 73.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,755 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of El Pollo Loco by 120.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of El Pollo Loco by 86.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,105 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of El Pollo Loco in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of El Pollo Loco by 370.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,544 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 5,154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on El Pollo Loco in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

El Pollo Loco Price Performance

El Pollo Loco stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $11.80. 121,328 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,591. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.69 and its 200-day moving average is $10.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $437.18 million, a PE ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.31. El Pollo Loco has a 52 week low of $8.15 and a 52 week high of $13.97.

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $119.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.55 million. El Pollo Loco had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 6.65%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that El Pollo Loco will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

El Pollo Loco Company Profile

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. As of May 04, 2022, the company operated 480 restaurants comprising 189 company-operated and 291 franchised restaurants located in California, Nevada, Arizona, Texas, Utah, and Louisiana.

