Short Interest in Electromed, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) Increases By 8.6%

Electromed, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,100 shares, an increase of 8.6% from the December 31st total of 39,700 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 13,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.
Electromed Stock Performance
Electromed stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.05. The stock had a trading volume of 4,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,259. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.09 and a beta of 0.48. Electromed has a 1-year low of $8.75 and a 1-year high of $13.25.
Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.66 million for the quarter. Electromed had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 5.73%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Lake Street Capital began coverage on Electromed in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.75.
About Electromed
Electromed, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical equipment. The firm’s products include SmartVest SQL System and SmartVest Connect. It focuses on building market awareness, and acceptance of its products and services with physicians, clinicians, patients, and third-party payers.
