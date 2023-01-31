Short Interest in Electromed, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) Increases By 8.6%

Electromed, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,100 shares, an increase of 8.6% from the December 31st total of 39,700 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 13,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Electromed stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.05. The stock had a trading volume of 4,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,259. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.09 and a beta of 0.48. Electromed has a 1-year low of $8.75 and a 1-year high of $13.25.

Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.66 million for the quarter. Electromed had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 5.73%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Electromed by 1.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 268,711 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,343,000 after acquiring an additional 3,906 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Electromed by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 310,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,859,000 after purchasing an additional 7,742 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Electromed by 23.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,529 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 2,742 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Electromed by 4.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 99,252 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,235,000 after buying an additional 3,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Electromed in the second quarter valued at approximately $129,000. 31.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Lake Street Capital began coverage on Electromed in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

Electromed, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical equipment. The firm’s products include SmartVest SQL System and SmartVest Connect. It focuses on building market awareness, and acceptance of its products and services with physicians, clinicians, patients, and third-party payers.

