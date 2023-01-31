Short Interest in Else Nutrition Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:BABYF) Declines By 9.2%

Else Nutrition Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:BABYF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 322,500 shares, a decline of 9.2% from the December 31st total of 355,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 189,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Else Nutrition Stock Performance

Else Nutrition stock opened at $0.46 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 6.81, a current ratio of 8.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Else Nutrition has a 12 month low of $0.30 and a 12 month high of $1.43. The stock has a market cap of $51.24 million and a P/E ratio of -2.53.

Else Nutrition (OTCMKTS:BABYF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Else Nutrition had a negative net margin of 342.93% and a negative return on equity of 110.15%. The business had revenue of $1.71 million during the quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Else Nutrition Company Profile

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Else Nutrition from C$2.00 to C$1.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Else Nutrition Holdings Inc engages in the development, production, and sale of food and nutrition products for infants, toddlers, children, and adults in North America and Israel. It offers baby snacks; baby feeding accessories, such as feeding bottles and teats; plant-based baby formula products; toddler, children, and adult nutrition products; and complementary food products.

