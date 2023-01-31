Short Interest in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Drops By 7.7%

Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,620,000 shares, a decline of 7.7% from the December 31st total of 8,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,590,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In related news, VP Sara Yang Bosco sold 10,977 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total value of $1,000,334.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 118,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,772,021.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Sara Yang Bosco sold 10,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total transaction of $1,000,334.01. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 118,205 shares in the company, valued at $10,772,021.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 4,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $421,993.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 354,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,434,021.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 740.4% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the third quarter worth about $42,000. 71.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EMR traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $89.59. The stock had a trading volume of 96,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,628,475. The firm has a market cap of $52.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Emerson Electric has a one year low of $72.40 and a one year high of $100.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.91.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.14. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 23.43%. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EMR shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. UBS Group downgraded Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $118.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Mizuho upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $97.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.77.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

