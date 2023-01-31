Short Interest in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) Drops By 7.5%

Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 118,600 shares, a decrease of 7.5% from the December 31st total of 128,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 55,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Enstar Group by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 50,491 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,665,000 after buying an additional 3,613 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Enstar Group by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Enstar Group by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 404,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $93,456,000 after buying an additional 23,561 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Enstar Group in the 4th quarter valued at $817,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Enstar Group by 139.5% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 182 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. 70.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enstar Group Stock Performance

ESGR stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $238.68. 45,728 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,296. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $227.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $204.99. Enstar Group has a 1-year low of $169.04 and a 1-year high of $286.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Enstar Group ( NASDAQ:ESGR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($8.82) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $116.00 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Enstar Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About Enstar Group

Enstar Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the acquisition and management of insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Run-off, Enhanced RE, Investments, and Legacy Underwriting. The Run-off segment is consisted of acquired property and other insurance business.

Further Reading

