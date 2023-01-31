Short Interest in FGI Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:FGI) Grows By 6.8%

FGI Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:FGI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,400 shares, a growth of 6.8% from the December 31st total of 32,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities cut their price objective on shares of FGI Industries to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of FGI Industries to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Institutional Trading of FGI Industries

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FGI. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FGI Industries in the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FGI Industries in the first quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FGI Industries in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.22% of the company’s stock.

FGI Industries Stock Performance

FGI stock opened at $2.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.90 million and a PE ratio of 5.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.26 and its 200 day moving average is $2.42. FGI Industries has a one year low of $1.95 and a one year high of $6.25.

FGI Industries (NASDAQ:FGI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $38.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.70 million. FGI Industries had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 20.59%. Research analysts predict that FGI Industries will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FGI Industries Company Profile

FGI Industries ltd. supplies kitchen and bath products in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells sanitaryware products, such as toilets, sinks, pedestals, and toilet seats; wood and wood-substitute furniture for bathrooms, including vanities, mirrors, laundry, medicine cabinets, and other storage systems; shower systems; and customer kitchen cabinetry and other accessory items under the Foremost, avenue, contrac, Jetcoat, rosenberg, and Covered Bridge Cabinetry brand names.

Further Reading

