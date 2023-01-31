Short Interest in Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) Grows By 6.3%

Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, an increase of 6.3% from the December 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Flanigan’s Enterprises Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:BDL opened at $26.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.75. Flanigan’s Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $25.00 and a fifty-two week high of $40.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flanigan’s Enterprises

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDL. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises by 11.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Flanigan’s Enterprises by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 60,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 2,039 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Flanigan’s Enterprises by 135.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises in the second quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises by 61.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 7,427 shares during the period. 10.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Flanigan’s Enterprises

Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc engages in the operation of a chain of small cocktail lounges and package liquor stores. It operates through the Restaurants and Package Liquor Stores segments. The Restaurant segment provides casual and standardized dining services. The Package Liquor Stores segment includes retail liquor sales and related items.

