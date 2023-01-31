Short Interest in Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) Decreases By 9.9%

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,650,000 shares, a decrease of 9.9% from the December 31st total of 4,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 959,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days. Approximately 4.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In related news, COO Rob Orgel sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.78, for a total transaction of $1,031,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 157,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,048,774.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Flywire news, CEO Michael Massaro sold 4,166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total transaction of $104,983.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,100,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,734,464.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Rob Orgel sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.78, for a total transaction of $1,031,200.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 157,051 shares in the company, valued at $4,048,774.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,905,823 shares of company stock valued at $41,254,494 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Flywire by 29.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,281,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635,222 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Flywire by 127.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,221,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,882,000 after acquiring an additional 2,924,057 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Flywire by 20.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,680,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,512,000 after acquiring an additional 624,918 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Flywire by 33.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,308,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,694,000 after acquiring an additional 576,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Flywire by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,937,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,404,000 after acquiring an additional 414,497 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Flywire stock traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.97. 624,509 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 754,920. Flywire has a 12-month low of $14.56 and a 12-month high of $32.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 3.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.38 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.23.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.10). Flywire had a negative return on equity of 10.43% and a negative net margin of 18.85%. The business had revenue of $88.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.94 million. Equities research analysts predict that Flywire will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FLYW. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Flywire from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Flywire from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Flywire in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Flywire from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Flywire in a report on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.60.

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay.

