Short Interest in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) Declines By 10.7%

Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000,000 shares, a drop of 10.7% from the December 31st total of 2,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 576,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in Gates Industrial in the second quarter worth $50,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 2,112 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gates Industrial during the third quarter valued at $106,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gates Industrial during the second quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in Gates Industrial in the second quarter worth about $124,000.

Shares of NYSE:GTES traded up $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.10. 183,968 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 437,113. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79 and a beta of 1.54. Gates Industrial has a 52-week low of $9.40 and a 52-week high of $16.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.76 and its 200-day moving average is $11.38.

Gates Industrial ( NYSE:GTES Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.04. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 5.71%. The company had revenue of $860.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $896.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Gates Industrial will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Gates Industrial from $19.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Gates Industrial from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Gates Industrial from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.33.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

