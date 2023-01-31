Short Interest in Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP) Declines By 13.6%

Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 363,500 shares, a drop of 13.6% from the December 31st total of 420,600 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 227,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GLP. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Global Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Global Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Get Global Partners alerts:

Global Partners Trading Up 2.8 %

Global Partners stock traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.65. The stock had a trading volume of 72,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,022. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Global Partners has a twelve month low of $20.23 and a twelve month high of $37.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.32.

Global Partners Increases Dividend

Global Partners ( NYSE:GLP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The energy company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $1.79. Global Partners had a return on equity of 51.58% and a net margin of 1.75%. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Global Partners will post 7.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be issued a $1.572 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $6.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.16%. This is an increase from Global Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Global Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.00%.

Insider Transactions at Global Partners

In related news, insider Global Gp Llc bought 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.13 per share, for a total transaction of $67,473.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 58,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,864,953.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 41.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Global Partners

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Global Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Partners in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Global Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Global Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Finally, O Dell Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Partners in the second quarter valued at about $76,000. 28.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Global Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Global Partners LP engages in purchasing, selling, storing, and the logistics of transporting petroleum and related products. It operates through the following business segments: Wholesale, Gasoline Distribution and Station Operations (GDSO), and Commercial. The Wholesale segment sells branded and unbranded gasoline and gasoline blendstocks and diesel to wholesale distributors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Global Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.