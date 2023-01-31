Short Interest in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Grows By 5.9%

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,430,000 shares, an increase of 5.9% from the December 31st total of 3,240,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 909,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on GoDaddy in a research report on Friday, November 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on GoDaddy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.67.

Get GoDaddy alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Michele Lau sold 456 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.81, for a total transaction of $35,025.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,804,695.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Leah Sweet sold 1,000 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.13, for a total value of $72,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,993.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michele Lau sold 456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.81, for a total transaction of $35,025.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,553 shares in the company, valued at $4,804,695.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,227 shares of company stock valued at $769,489. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

GoDaddy Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GDDY. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 49.4% during the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 211,463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,699,000 after acquiring an additional 69,944 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in GoDaddy by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,959 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GoDaddy during the 1st quarter valued at about $345,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 138,312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,577,000 after purchasing an additional 4,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of GoDaddy by 30.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GDDY traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.01. 217,279 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 874,389. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.36, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.16 and a 200 day moving average of $75.70. GoDaddy has a 12 month low of $64.65 and a 12 month high of $88.32.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. GoDaddy had a net margin of 8.49% and a negative return on equity of 124.97%. On average, analysts predict that GoDaddy will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About GoDaddy

(Get Rating)

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons in January 1997 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.