Short Interest in Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GROV) Drops By 11.4%

Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GROV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,560,000 shares, a decrease of 11.4% from the December 31st total of 1,760,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,450,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Kevin Michael Cleary purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.59 per share, for a total transaction of $59,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $59,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Grove Collaborative news, Director Kevin Michael Cleary acquired 100,000 shares of Grove Collaborative stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.59 per share, for a total transaction of $59,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Sculptor Capital Management, I sold 72,000 shares of Grove Collaborative stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.22, for a total transaction of $87,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,066,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,061,456.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 218,332 shares of company stock worth $197,814 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 15.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grove Collaborative

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GROV. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Grove Collaborative during the third quarter worth $85,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Grove Collaborative during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,195,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Grove Collaborative during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Grove Collaborative in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University increased its holdings in Grove Collaborative by 50.0% in the third quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University now owns 88,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 29,401 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Grove Collaborative Price Performance

NYSE:GROV traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.43. 340,034 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 968,272. Grove Collaborative has a twelve month low of $0.18 and a twelve month high of $12.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.44.

Grove Collaborative (NYSE:GROV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $77.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.70 million.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GROV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Grove Collaborative in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Grove Collaborative in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Grove Collaborative from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Grove Collaborative Company Profile

Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc operates as a plastic neutral consumer products retailer in the United States. It provides cleaning essentials, such as kitchen and bathroom cleaning products, household cleaners, hand and dish soaps, paper products, and laundry care products; home and pantry products, including home fragrances, bedding and bath products, cookware and dinnerware, and pest control products, as well as trash, recycling, and compost bags; and clean beauty, haircare, skincare, oral care, period care, and kids and personal care products.

