Short Interest in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Increases By 7.8%

Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300,000 shares, an increase of 7.8% from the December 31st total of 3,990,000 shares. Currently, 5.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 521,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.3 days.

NYSE HXL traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $67.84. 219,229 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 603,661. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.73. Hexcel has a 1 year low of $47.38 and a 1 year high of $69.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.48 and a beta of 1.22.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.09. Hexcel had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 8.01%. The business had revenue of $429.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Hexcel will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is a boost from Hexcel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.03%.

In other Hexcel news, insider Gina Fitzsimons sold 1,257 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.64, for a total transaction of $77,481.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,538 shares in the company, valued at $94,802.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hexcel by 140.2% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 502 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Hexcel by 173.9% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 545 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in shares of Hexcel by 487.0% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 587 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hexcel in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Hexcel by 74.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 641 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. 97.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HXL has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Hexcel from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Hexcel from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hexcel in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Hexcel from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Hexcel in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.33.

Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It includes carbon fibers, specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, honeycomb, adhesives, radio frequency / electromagnetic interference (RF/EMI) and microwave absorbing materials, engineered honeycomb and composite structures.

