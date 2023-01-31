Short Interest in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Decreases By 12.4%

Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,720,000 shares, a decline of 12.4% from the December 31st total of 5,390,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,890,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Howmet Aerospace Price Performance

NYSE:HWM traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 448,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,019,028. Howmet Aerospace has a fifty-two week low of $29.84 and a fifty-two week high of $41.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $16.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.03 and a 200-day moving average of $36.62.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 8.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Howmet Aerospace Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.53%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HWM. Wolfe Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Vertical Research decreased their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace to $45.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Howmet Aerospace has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.78.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Howmet Aerospace

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 46,868.0% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,192,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,596,000 after acquiring an additional 5,181,261 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 605.0% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,323,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994,197 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the second quarter valued at $61,584,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 383.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,362,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080,491 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 61.8% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,598,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,732,000 after acquiring an additional 992,878 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

Further Reading

