Short Interest in ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) Decreases By 7.4%

ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,450,000 shares, a decline of 7.4% from the December 31st total of 26,390,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,160,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ICICI Bank

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in ICICI Bank during the third quarter worth $28,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ICICI Bank during the second quarter worth $34,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ICICI Bank during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of ICICI Bank by 114.1% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,060 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ICICI Bank during the third quarter worth $45,000. 15.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ICICI Bank Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of IBN stock opened at $20.24 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $70.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.83. ICICI Bank has a 1 year low of $16.36 and a 1 year high of $23.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ICICI Bank ( NYSE:IBN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Saturday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.28. ICICI Bank had a return on equity of 15.14% and a net margin of 22.23%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. On average, research analysts predict that ICICI Bank will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on ICICI Bank in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

ICICI Bank Company Profile

ICICI Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, which includes retail banking, corporate banking, and treasury operations. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, Other Banking, Life Insurance, General Insurance, and Others.

