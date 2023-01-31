Short Interest in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) Decreases By 7.2%

Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,330,000 shares, a decline of 7.2% from the December 31st total of 6,820,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,880,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Scott Schaeffer sold 155,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.24, for a total transaction of $2,686,509.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 583,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,065,832.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Independence Realty Trust

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Insight Inv LLC bought a new position in Independence Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Independence Realty Trust by 348.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Independence Realty Trust by 178.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in Independence Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

Independence Realty Trust Stock Down 2.7 %

Independence Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

IRT stock traded down $0.51 during trading on Monday, hitting $18.39. 1,270,228 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,974,849. Independence Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $15.04 and a 52 week high of $28.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 0.95.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.80%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on IRT. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Independence Realty Trust to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.64.

Independence Realty Trust Company Profile

Independence Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It aims to provide stockholders risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, operational performance and consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

