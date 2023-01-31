Short Interest in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) Declines By 9.2%

Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,090,000 shares, a decrease of 9.2% from the December 31st total of 1,200,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 201,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.4 days. Approximately 4.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $124.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com lowered Installed Building Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Installed Building Products from $108.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Installed Building Products to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.90.

Get Installed Building Products alerts:

Installed Building Products Price Performance

Shares of IBP stock opened at $103.84 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Installed Building Products has a twelve month low of $69.44 and a twelve month high of $113.40. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.84.

Installed Building Products Dividend Announcement

Installed Building Products ( NYSE:IBP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.19. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 55.56% and a net margin of 7.31%. The business had revenue of $719.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $673.95 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Installed Building Products will post 8.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.91%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Installed Building Products

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Installed Building Products in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Installed Building Products by 112.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 582 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Installed Building Products in the second quarter valued at about $72,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Installed Building Products in the second quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd raised its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 57.0% during the third quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 1,683 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. 77.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products, Inc engages in the business of installing insulation for the residential new construction market. Its products include garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving, and mirrors. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

Featured Stories

