Short Interest in Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS) Grows By 9.3%

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,170,000 shares, an increase of 9.3% from the December 31st total of 1,070,000 shares. Approximately 3.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 342,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Integral Ad Science from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Integral Ad Science to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Integral Ad Science from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Integral Ad Science from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Integral Ad Science from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Integral Ad Science has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.88.

Get Integral Ad Science alerts:

Integral Ad Science Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IAS traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.28. 263,545 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 235,687. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,026.00 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.78. Integral Ad Science has a 1 year low of $6.63 and a 1 year high of $20.39.

Insider Buying and Selling at Integral Ad Science

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Integral Ad Science

In other news, CAO Anil Sukumaran sold 3,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.56, for a total transaction of $37,809.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 59,011 shares in the company, valued at $564,145.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,732 shares of company stock valued at $79,331. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Integral Ad Science by 92.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Integral Ad Science by 493.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 7,135 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Integral Ad Science during the 3rd quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Integral Ad Science during the 3rd quarter worth $82,000. 96.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Integral Ad Science Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, India, and Brazil. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers actionable insights; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Integral Ad Science Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integral Ad Science and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.