Short Interest in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Rises By 17.1%

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,650,000 shares, an increase of 17.1% from the December 31st total of 3,970,000 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,330,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

Shares of ICE traded down $1.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $106.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,634,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,170,217. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $105.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.20. Intercontinental Exchange has a fifty-two week low of $88.60 and a fifty-two week high of $137.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.91.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 13.38%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.70%.

Several research firms have weighed in on ICE. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $128.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $102.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.25.

Insider Transactions at Intercontinental Exchange

In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 30,000 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.37, for a total value of $3,161,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,971,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,128,555.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 30,000 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.37, for a total value of $3,161,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,971,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,128,555.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.98, for a total transaction of $169,568.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,218,585.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,100 shares of company stock valued at $3,593,168 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intercontinental Exchange

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter worth $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 173.9% in the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 87.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

