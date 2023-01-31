Short Interest in InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) Rises By 22.2%

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 549,900 shares, an increase of 22.2% from the December 31st total of 450,100 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 121,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days.

InterContinental Hotels Group Price Performance

NYSE IHG traded down $1.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $70.58. 82,671 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 172,707. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.76. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 12 month low of $47.06 and a 12 month high of $71.97.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On InterContinental Hotels Group

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 57.0% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 177,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,366,000 after buying an additional 64,518 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in InterContinental Hotels Group during the fourth quarter worth about $233,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 213,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,475,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. 4.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

InterContinental Hotels Group Company Profile

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised InterContinental Hotels Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Citigroup decreased their price target on InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 4,450 ($54.96) to GBX 4,200 ($51.87) in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Peel Hunt lowered InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 5,900 ($72.87) to GBX 6,200 ($76.57) in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 5,500 ($67.93) to GBX 6,200 ($76.57) in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, InterContinental Hotels Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5,610.71.

InterContinental Hotels Group Plc owns and operates hotels. The firm’s hotel brands include: InterContinental, Crowne Plaza, Hotel Indigo, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, EVEN Hotels, IHG Rewards Club, Kimpton and HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East, Asia and Africa, Americas, Greater China and Central.

