Short Interest in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Rises By 18.8%

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,090,000 shares, an increase of 18.8% from the December 31st total of 1,760,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,392,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $14,258,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,610,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 20,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 20,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after purchasing an additional 5,866 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $116.86. 665,913 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,430,116. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $112.26 and a 52-week high of $127.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $116.21 and a 200-day moving average of $116.38.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.192 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This is a positive change from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.

(Get Rating)

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.