Short Interest in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) Expands By 20.0%

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,010,000 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the December 31st total of 29,180,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,730,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Itaú Unibanco

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 33.4% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 8,353 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,404 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 74,417 shares of the bank’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 17.1% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 20,185 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 2,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 35.9% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 11,245 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 2,971 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Itaú Unibanco alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ITUB. Barclays raised Itaú Unibanco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $5.50 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Scotiabank raised Itaú Unibanco from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th.

Itaú Unibanco Stock Performance

Shares of Itaú Unibanco stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.83. 20,721,195 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,113,461. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.80 and a 200-day moving average of $5.02. Itaú Unibanco has a 1 year low of $3.90 and a 1 year high of $6.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The bank reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. Itaú Unibanco had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 10.97%. The firm had revenue of $7.01 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Itaú Unibanco will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Itaú Unibanco Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be issued a $0.002 dividend. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 1st. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.36%.

Itaú Unibanco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides financial products and services to individual and corporate clients in Brazil and abroad. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market and Corporation. The Retail Banking segment includes credit cards, asset management, insurance, pension plan and capitalization products, and a variety of credit products and services for individuals and small companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Itaú Unibanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itaú Unibanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.