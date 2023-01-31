Short Interest in iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) Grows By 5.0%

iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,460,000 shares, a growth of 5.0% from the December 31st total of 1,390,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 328,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days. Currently, 5.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iTeos Therapeutics by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,317,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,241,000 after acquiring an additional 595,920 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in iTeos Therapeutics by 44.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,478,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,054,000 after acquiring an additional 766,441 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,751,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,358,000 after purchasing an additional 121,514 shares during the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. increased its position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 787,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,225,000 after purchasing an additional 103,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 146.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 559,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,522,000 after purchasing an additional 332,625 shares during the last quarter.

ITOS traded up $0.43 on Tuesday, hitting $20.82. 66,953 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 326,153. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.97. The firm has a market cap of $740.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.38. iTeos Therapeutics has a one year low of $16.21 and a one year high of $37.88.

iTeos Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ITOS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.04). iTeos Therapeutics had a return on equity of 42.62% and a net margin of 57.48%. The firm had revenue of $19.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.05 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that iTeos Therapeutics will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2AR antagonists that is in Phase 2 clinical trials; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

