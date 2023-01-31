Short Interest in Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS) Declines By 10.0%

Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 129,000 shares, a decline of 10.0% from the December 31st total of 143,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.3 days. Currently, 3.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Koss

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KOSS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Koss by 22.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 224,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 40,462 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Koss by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 7,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Koss in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $264,000. Institutional investors own 6.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Koss alerts:

Koss Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of KOSS traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $5.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,032. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.74 and a 200-day moving average of $6.78. Koss has a twelve month low of $4.44 and a twelve month high of $12.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.79 million, a PE ratio of 6.10 and a beta of -0.53.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Koss ( NASDAQ:KOSS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.36 million for the quarter. Koss had a net margin of 62.04% and a return on equity of 37.00%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Koss in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Koss Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Koss Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and sale of stereo headphones and accessories. Its products include wireless, ear clip, over ear, and on ear earphones, Bluetooth speaker and cushions, cases, cables and apparel accessories. The company was founded by John C. Koss Sr. in 1958 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, WI.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Koss Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koss and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.