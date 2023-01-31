Short Interest in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Decreases By 6.6%

Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,970,000 shares, a drop of 6.6% from the December 31st total of 2,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 297,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.6 days. Currently, 5.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.
LSTR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Landstar System to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $189.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Landstar System currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.33.
Landstar System stock traded down $4.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $168.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 226,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,743. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.91. Landstar System has a twelve month low of $137.15 and a twelve month high of $178.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $168.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.49.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in Landstar System in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $739,000. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in Landstar System by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 22,258 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,214,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Landstar System by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 20,640 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,979,000 after purchasing an additional 4,672 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Landstar System by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 26,495 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,822,000 after purchasing an additional 4,013 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Landstar System by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,472 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,558,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.90% of the company’s stock.
Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.
