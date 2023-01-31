Short Interest in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) Grows By 5.5%

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,150,000 shares, an increase of 5.5% from the December 31st total of 29,540,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,240,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Shares of Li Auto stock traded down $0.21 on Tuesday, reaching $24.30. 1,273,517 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,737,526. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Li Auto has a fifty-two week low of $12.52 and a fifty-two week high of $41.49.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.01. Li Auto had a negative return on equity of 4.35% and a negative net margin of 4.80%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Li Auto will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LI shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on Li Auto from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Li Auto in a research note on Monday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.66 target price on the stock. CLSA cut their target price on Li Auto from $49.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, DBS Vickers started coverage on Li Auto in a research note on Monday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Li Auto presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.05.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 584.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 177.4% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Li Auto during the second quarter valued at $54,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in Li Auto by 103.3% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 2,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Li Auto in the second quarter valued at about $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.97% of the company’s stock.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells new energy vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Li ONE, a six-seat smart electric sport utility vehicle that is equipped with smart vehicle solutions, navigation on ADAS, and automatic emergency breaking functionalities.

