Short Interest in Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM) Decreases By 7.6%

Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,780,000 shares, a decline of 7.6% from the December 31st total of 8,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,240,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.3 days. Approximately 4.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Lilium

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Lilium in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new position in Lilium in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Lilium by 15,976.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 15,976 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Lilium in the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Lilium during the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Institutional investors own 12.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered Lilium from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $2.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Lilium from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th.

Lilium Price Performance

About Lilium

Shares of NASDAQ:LILM opened at $1.21 on Tuesday. Lilium has a 52-week low of $1.09 and a 52-week high of $5.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.27 and its 200 day moving average is $1.89.

Lilium N.V., a transportation company, engages in the research and development of electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts for use in high-speed air transport system for people and goods. Lilium N.V. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Wessling, Germany.

