Short Interest in Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) Grows By 17.7%

Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 89,000 shares, a growth of 17.7% from the December 31st total of 75,600 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 164,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Navigator

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Navigator during the second quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Navigator in the second quarter worth about $138,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Navigator in the third quarter worth about $160,000. PDT Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Navigator by 20.4% in the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 14,088 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,388 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Navigator during the second quarter valued at approximately $178,000. 23.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Navigator alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Navigator from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 23rd.

Navigator Trading Down 0.8 %

NVGS stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $12.87. The company had a trading volume of 144,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,454. The stock has a market cap of $993.31 million, a PE ratio of -257.40 and a beta of 1.69. Navigator has a one year low of $8.51 and a one year high of $15.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.02 and a 200-day moving average of $11.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The shipping company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $86.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.63 million. Navigator had a negative net margin of 0.72% and a positive return on equity of 4.00%. Research analysts predict that Navigator will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Navigator Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. The company provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. As of April 14, 2022, it operated a fleet of 53 semi- or fully-refrigerated liquefied gas carriers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Navigator Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navigator and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.