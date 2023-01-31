Short Interest in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) Rises By 19.8%

Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,390,000 shares, an increase of 19.8% from the December 31st total of 1,160,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 169,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.2 days. Currently, 9.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Oxford Industries from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. CL King boosted their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $137.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com raised Oxford Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Oxford Industries from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oxford Industries currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.67.

In other Oxford Industries news, Director Dennis M. Love sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.01, for a total transaction of $51,705.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,691,427.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Dennis M. Love sold 523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.70, for a total transaction of $50,574.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,793,011.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dennis M. Love sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.01, for a total transaction of $51,705.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,691,427.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,855 shares of company stock valued at $397,060 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 51.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 501 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 60.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Oxford Industries stock traded down $1.55 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $115.68. 106,279 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 142,594. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.51. Oxford Industries has a 52 week low of $76.21 and a 52 week high of $119.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The textile maker reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.26. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 32.35% and a net margin of 11.97%. The company had revenue of $313.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.38 million. Equities analysts expect that Oxford Industries will post 10.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 12th. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 22.77%.

Oxford Industries, Inc engages in the design, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of apparel products. Its brands include Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer, Southern Tide, and licensed brands of tailored clothing and golf apparel. The company was founded by John Hicks Lanier and Sartain Lanier in 1942 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

