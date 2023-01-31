Short Interest in Remark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARK) Expands By 7.7%

Remark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARK – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,260,000 shares, a growth of 7.7% from the December 31st total of 1,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 224,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.6 days. Approximately 13.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Remark

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MARK. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Remark by 292.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,460 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 21,960 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Remark during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Remark during the third quarter valued at about $52,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Remark by 33.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 344,880 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 86,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its holdings in Remark by 25.7% during the third quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 2,959,832 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 604,350 shares during the last quarter. 9.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Remark alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Remark in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Remark Stock Down 5.4 %

MARK stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.23. 202,589 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,391,255. The company has a market cap of $13.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 2.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.51. Remark has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $10.90.

Remark (NASDAQ:MARK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The information services provider reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Remark had a negative return on equity of 1,235.43% and a negative net margin of 520.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.81 million during the quarter.

About Remark

(Get Rating)

Remark Holdings, Inc is a technology-focused company that develops and deploys artificial intelligence (AI) products and AI-based solutions for businesses in various industries. It operates through its Technology and Data Intelligence segment, which provides products and services based on collected and processed data by using KanKan, a data intelligence platform that offers AI-based vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service products for the financial, retail, entertainment, education, and workplace and public safety industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Remark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Remark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.