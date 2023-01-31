Short Interest in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Rises By 15.3%

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,660,000 shares, an increase of 15.3% from the December 31st total of 1,440,000 shares. Currently, 3.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 404,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days.

Ryder System Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of R stock traded down $2.41 on Monday, reaching $92.03. 113,515 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 205,021. The stock has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $88.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.00. Ryder System has a 1-year low of $61.71 and a 1-year high of $97.26.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider John S. Sensing sold 14,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.86, for a total transaction of $1,313,876.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,343 shares in the company, valued at $4,210,550.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider John S. Sensing sold 14,149 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.86, for a total value of $1,313,876.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,343 shares in the company, valued at $4,210,550.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Karen M. Jones sold 11,666 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.08, for a total value of $957,545.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $571,523.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,455 shares of company stock valued at $2,518,420 over the last quarter. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ryder System

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in R. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Ryder System by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 193,131 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,322,000 after purchasing an additional 23,111 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in Ryder System in the 1st quarter valued at about $290,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Ryder System by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,694 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after buying an additional 8,674 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Ryder System by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,678 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after buying an additional 1,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Ryder System by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 32,930 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after buying an additional 3,652 shares during the last quarter. 83.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens lifted their target price on Ryder System from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com cut Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded Ryder System from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Ryder System to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.67.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company. It provides supply chain, dedicated transportation and fleet management solutions. The company operates through three business segments: Fleet Management Solutions, Supply Chain Solutions and Dedicated Transportation Solutions. The Fleet Management Solutions segment provides full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, commercial rental and maintenance services of trucks, tractors and trailers.

Featured Articles

