Short Interest in Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) Grows By 19.8%

Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,450,000 shares, an increase of 19.8% from the December 31st total of 2,880,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 847,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days. Approximately 4.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Safe Bulkers Stock Performance

NYSE SB traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $3.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 924,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 723,298. Safe Bulkers has a twelve month low of $2.35 and a twelve month high of $5.12. The firm has a market cap of $384.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20.

Get Safe Bulkers alerts:

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The shipping company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. Safe Bulkers had a return on equity of 25.61% and a net margin of 57.07%. The firm had revenue of $92.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.49 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Safe Bulkers will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Safe Bulkers Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.33%. Safe Bulkers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.50%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Safe Bulkers from $3.50 to $2.85 in a report on Sunday, November 13th. StockNews.com lowered Safe Bulkers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 17th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Safe Bulkers

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Safe Bulkers by 514.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 583,167 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,776,000 after acquiring an additional 488,221 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Safe Bulkers by 212.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 699,564 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,672,000 after purchasing an additional 475,815 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Safe Bulkers by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,107,086 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $19,550,000 after purchasing an additional 442,400 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Safe Bulkers by 148.5% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 634,297 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 379,039 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Safe Bulkers by 16.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,612,753 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $12,437,000 after buying an additional 372,140 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.95% of the company’s stock.

About Safe Bulkers

(Get Rating)

Safe Bulkers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marine drybulk transportation services. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. As of March 18, 2022, the company had a fleet of 40 drybulk vessels having an average age of 10.4 years; and an aggregate carrying capacity of 3,925,500 deadweight tons.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Safe Bulkers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safe Bulkers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.