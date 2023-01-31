Short Interest in Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) Grows By 15.7%

Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,630,000 shares, a growth of 15.7% from the December 31st total of 16,970,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,170,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SI has been the topic of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Silvergate Capital from $58.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Silvergate Capital from $51.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Wedbush cut Silvergate Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Bank of America cut Silvergate Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Silvergate Capital from $200.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.18.

Institutional Trading of Silvergate Capital

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SI. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 72.3% during the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 16,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 6,770 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $609,000. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Silvergate Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $282,000. Sara Bay Financial boosted its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 56,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after acquiring an additional 3,802 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 277,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,914,000 after acquiring an additional 70,963 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.41% of the company’s stock.

Silvergate Capital Price Performance

About Silvergate Capital

NYSE:SI traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $12.95. The stock had a trading volume of 8,016,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,764,844. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.25. Silvergate Capital has a 52 week low of $10.81 and a 52 week high of $162.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $410.00 million, a PE ratio of -0.43, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.58.

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

