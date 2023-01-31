Short Interest in Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP) Expands By 21.5%

Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,640,000 shares, an increase of 21.5% from the December 31st total of 1,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 556,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days. Approximately 4.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Squarespace

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Squarespace by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,437,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,069,000 after purchasing an additional 179,110 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Squarespace in the 2nd quarter valued at $301,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Squarespace by 212.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,703 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Squarespace during the 3rd quarter worth $216,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Squarespace by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

Squarespace Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Squarespace stock traded up $0.09 on Monday, hitting $23.46. 321,768 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 653,388. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.44. Squarespace has a 12-month low of $14.43 and a 12-month high of $34.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Squarespace ( NYSE:SQSP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $217.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.91 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Squarespace will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Squarespace from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Squarespace from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Squarespace from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Squarespace in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Squarespace in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Squarespace presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Squarespace Company Profile

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. Its suite of integrated products enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, and scheduling, as well as tools for managing a social media presence.

Featured Stories

