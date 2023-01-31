Short Interest in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) Increases By 19.3%

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,730,000 shares, a growth of 19.3% from the December 31st total of 7,320,000 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,880,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Takeda Pharmaceutical

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 10.0% in the second quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 4,751,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,524,000 after acquiring an additional 432,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 13.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,242,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,755,000 after purchasing an additional 509,886 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 38.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,021,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,265,000 after purchasing an additional 842,139 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 0.7% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,849,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,953,000 after purchasing an additional 20,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 1.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,260,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,732,000 after purchasing an additional 40,761 shares in the last quarter. 2.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Price Performance

Shares of TAK traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $15.89. 2,311,219 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,342,703. Takeda Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $12.28 and a one year high of $16.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.43 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.33 and a 200 day moving average of $14.20.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Takeda Pharmaceutical ( NYSE:TAK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The firm had revenue of $7.26 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Takeda Pharmaceutical will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products in Japan, the United States, Europe, Canada, Latin America, Russia, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology, rare diseases, plasma derived therapies, oncology, and neuroscience.

