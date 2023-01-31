Short Interest in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Grows By 17.2%

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,510,000 shares, an increase of 17.2% from the December 31st total of 10,670,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Insider Transactions at U.S. Bancorp

In other U.S. Bancorp news, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 84,948 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total transaction of $3,696,087.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 956,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,627,844.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total value of $517,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,602,620.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 84,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total transaction of $3,696,087.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 956,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,627,844.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 139,249 shares of company stock valued at $6,064,745. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 334.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $47.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com cut U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays upgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.22.

NYSE USB traded down $0.06 on Monday, hitting $48.80. The company had a trading volume of 5,784,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,875,933. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.76. The company has a market capitalization of $72.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.95. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $38.39 and a 12-month high of $60.50.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 16.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.75%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

