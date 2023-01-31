Short Interest in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) Expands By 23.1%

Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,260,000 shares, a growth of 23.1% from the December 31st total of 3,460,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,560,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of brokerages have commented on VVV. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Valvoline in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Valvoline from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th.

Shares of VVV traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $35.79. The stock had a trading volume of 803,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,263,201. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.21 and a 200 day moving average of $30.51. Valvoline has a 12 month low of $24.40 and a 12 month high of $36.65. The firm has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 1.34.

Valvoline ( NYSE:VVV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.03. Valvoline had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 170.52%. The firm had revenue of $335.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $794.02 million. Equities analysts predict that Valvoline will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio is 21.19%.

In other news, SVP Thomas A. Gerrald II sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.93, for a total transaction of $164,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $709,114.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Valvoline news, CAO Michael S. Ryan sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.73, for a total transaction of $29,457.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,284.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Thomas A. Gerrald II sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.93, for a total transaction of $164,650.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $709,114.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,786 shares of company stock valued at $622,611 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VVV. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Valvoline during the fourth quarter worth $28,604,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Valvoline by 191.8% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,247,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,617,000 after purchasing an additional 820,074 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Valvoline by 4.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,356,847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $442,738,000 after purchasing an additional 622,194 shares during the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP bought a new position in Valvoline during the third quarter valued at $9,865,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Valvoline by 48.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,011,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,931,000 after purchasing an additional 328,241 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

Valvoline, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and supply of engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through the Retail Services segment. The Retail Services segment services the passenger car and light truck quick lube market in the US and Canada with preventive maintenance services done through company operated and independent franchise care stores.

